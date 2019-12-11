Jets' Blake Wheeler: Produces pair of points
Wheeler scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
Wheeler gave the Jets a 2-1 lead when he tallied his eighth goal of the year late in the second period. His goal kicked off a Winnipeg outburst that saw the Jets scored three times in the final 3:17 of the frame. Wheeler is now enjoying a modest three-game point streak and has eight goals and 23 points on the season.
