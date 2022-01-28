Wheeler put up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Wheeler has picked up three points in four contests since returning from a knee injury. He briefly looked uncomfortable during Thursday's contest with another lower-body issue, but he was able to play through it, logging 20:15 of ice time, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about his status. The 35-year-old is up to 20 points, 66 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-2 rating through 26 outings overall.