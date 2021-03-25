Wheeler notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Wheeler made a play to generate a loose puck that led to Mark Scheifele extending the Jets' lead to 3-0 late in the second period. The 34-year-old Wheeler has picked up two goals and two helpers in his last seven outings. The veteran forward is up to 28 points, 76 shots on net and 34 PIM with a minus-12 rating in 33 games. He remains a productive and physical player in the top six for fantasy managers who can weather his defensive struggles.