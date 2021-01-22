Wheeler scored a goal on two shots and had six PIM in a 4-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Wheeler finished off a pretty passing play with linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor to give the Jets a 4-0 lead with just over six minutes left in the second period. Wheeler has found the net in each of his last two games and has four points through his first four games. The 34-year-old has hit the 20-goal plateau in each of the last seven seasons and has shown no signs of slowing down early in the 2020-21 campaign.