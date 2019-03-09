Jets' Blake Wheeler: Pushes point streak to eight games

Wheeler tallied the game-winning goal and added a power-play assist in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on Friday.

Wheeler had the second of four goals for the Jets in the first period, which effectively put the game out of reach. Wheeler has seven goals and eight assists in his eight-game point streak, with all of the goals coming in the last four games. A noted playmaker, it's encouraging to see Wheeler tickling the twine for himself. He has 19 goals and 83 points in 67 games this season.