Jets' Blake Wheeler: Pushes point streak to six

Wheeler picked up a goal and an assist and had a pair of shots in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

Wheeler got the Jets on the board midway through the second period and later drew the secondary assist on Kyle Connor's game-winner early in the final frame. Wheeler extended his point streak to six games (one goal, seven assists) and has found the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 contests. After back-to-back 91-point campaigns, Wheeler has enjoyed another productive season with 22 goals and 43 assists in 71 games.