Wheeler scored an empty-net goal and supplied two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Wheeler assisted on Kyle Connor's power-play goal in the second period, as well as a Paul Stastny even-strength tally in the third. The 34-year-old Wheeler then added the empty-netter to seal the victory. He's up to seven scores, 16 helpers, 48 shots on net and 22 hits through 22 games. It's been all or nothing lately for Wheeler -- he's produced four multi-point efforts in the last eight contests, but the other four outings have seen him go scoreless.