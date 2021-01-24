Wheeler notched a trio of assists and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Wheeler's first helper of the game, on a Kyle Connor goal in the second period, got the former to the 500-assist mark in his career. He didn't stay on the round number for long, adding assists on Paul Stastny's game-winner and Mark Scheifele's empty-netter in the third period. Wheeler's always been an effective play-maker (not to discount his scoring touch), and he now has seven points (two goals, five apples) through five contests.