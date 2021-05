Wheeler scored twice, including one goal on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Wheeler's tally in the third period was his 800th career point, a milestone he achieved in his 977th game. The 34-year-old has remained an effective playmaker with a decent scoring touch in 2020-21. He has 13 tallies, 39 points, 105 shots on net, 60 hits, 44 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 46 outings.