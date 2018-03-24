Jets' Blake Wheeler: Records two assists
Wheeler picked up two assists in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Ducks on Friday.
The 31-year-old is still looking for his 20th goal of the season, but he continues to rack up the assists. That's 64 this season, which is a career high and the most in the league. He has six assists in the last five games. Because of all the helpers, Wheeler already has a career-high 83 points despite possessing his lowest shooting percentage since 2011-12.
