Jets' Blake Wheeler: Riding four-game point streak

Wheeler notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Wheeler has five assists during a four-game point streak, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine outings. The 33-year-old forward now has 21 goals, 62 points, 176 shots, 100 hits and 37 PIM through 69 appearances.