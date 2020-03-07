Jets' Blake Wheeler: Riding four-game point streak
Wheeler notched a power-play assist, three blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Wheeler has five assists during a four-game point streak, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last nine outings. The 33-year-old forward now has 21 goals, 62 points, 176 shots, 100 hits and 37 PIM through 69 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.