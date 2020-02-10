Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ripples twine on power play

Wheeler scored a power-play goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Wheeler's tally at 9:04 of the third period tied the game at two. He's been strong lately with two goals and six helpers over the last nine contests. He's up to 17 markers, 49 points, 148 shots and 89 hits through 57 appearances. The 33-year-old appears to have shaken off his slow start to the year and can contribute across the board in fantasy.