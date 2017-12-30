Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores 10th goal, adds helper

Wheeler scored a goal, added a power-play assist and recorded two shots through 21:54 of ice time (5:18 with the man advantage) during Friday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

Wheeler shifted to the middle and skated between Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor with Mark Scheifele (upper body) out of the lineup. The move to center didn't hurt the veteran American's production, and Wheeler now has 10 goals and 44 points through 39 games for the campaign. There's a chance that Scheifele's absence will hurt Wheeler's numbers over the long haul, but it's unlikely to significantly impact his fantasy value.