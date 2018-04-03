Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores a pair of goals

Wheeler scored in the first and second period Monday, allowing his team to hold off the Senators for a 6-5 victory.

Wheeler has been nothing short of spectacular for the Peggers this season, as his 89 points beats his previous career best (2015-16) by 11 points. He's got three shots to break 90 points for the first time, and all three are manageable matchups, so expect good things from the Jets' star.