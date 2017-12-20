Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores empty-netter in two-point outing

Wheeler scored an empty-net goal and dished out an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win at Nashville.

Wheeler's empty-netter with two seconds left had little importance to the game's outcome, but his fantasy owners benefited from it just the same. After compiling 152 points over the previous two seasons, Wheeler finally looks ready to eclipse the point-per-game barrier with 41 points through 35 appearances this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories