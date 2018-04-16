Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores first goal of series

Wheeler found the back of the net, but finished with a minus-3 rating in Sunday's Game 3 defeat to Minnesota.

Despite owning a 2-1 series lead, Winnipeg is waiting on more significant contributions from their captain. After scoring a career-best 91 points in the regular season, Wheeler has just two points -- which both came on the power play -- through three postseason games, as well as only having put a total of five shots on goal.