Wheeler provided a goal in Winnipeg's 2-1 victory over Arizona on Sunday.

Wheeler's marker at 16:45 of the second period proved to be the game-winner. It was his 11th goal and 30th point in 35 contests in 2022-23. The 36-year-old had just an assist in four outings from Jan. 6-12, but he's turned a corner with two goals and three points in his last two games.