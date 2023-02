Wheeler scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Kraken.

Wheeler opened the scoring in the second period, dekeing past Philipp Grubauer after finding himself alone in front of the net. The 36-year-old Wheeler has points in three straight games, tallying three goals and two assists in that span. He's up to 40 points (15 goals, 26 assists) through 45 games this season.