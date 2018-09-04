Jets' Blake Wheeler: Secures five-year extension
Wheeler agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with the Jets on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Wheeler, who was set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer, is one of the NHL's premier power forwards. He's potted at least 23 goals in five straight seasons and managed a career-high 91 points (23 goals, 68 assists) through 81 games with the Jets last year. Between his tremendous puck skills and cemented role on the man advantage, Wheeler will be worthy of a first- or second-round draft pick in most leagues.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends year with goal drought•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sets up both goals•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Drops three apples on Vegas in Game 1•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to rack up helpers•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Picks up three more assists•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Epic effort in Game 3 win•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...