Jets' Blake Wheeler: Secures five-year extension

Wheeler agreed to a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension with the Jets on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Wheeler, who was set to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer, is one of the NHL's premier power forwards. He's potted at least 23 goals in five straight seasons and managed a career-high 91 points (23 goals, 68 assists) through 81 games with the Jets last year. Between his tremendous puck skills and cemented role on the man advantage, Wheeler will be worthy of a first- or second-round draft pick in most leagues.