Jets' Blake Wheeler: Secures win with goal

Wheeler's 12th goal of the year was the game-winner in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Sabres.

Wheeler also assisted on center Mark Scheifele's empty-net goal while going plus-2 with three shots. Wheeler had gone without a point in his previous two games for only the second time this season, but the proverbial drought is over. Wheeler has 67 points in 56 games in another outstanding season.

More News
Our Latest Stories