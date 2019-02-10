Jets' Blake Wheeler: Secures win with goal
Wheeler's 12th goal of the year was the game-winner in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Sabres.
Wheeler also assisted on center Mark Scheifele's empty-net goal while going plus-2 with three shots. Wheeler had gone without a point in his previous two games for only the second time this season, but the proverbial drought is over. Wheeler has 67 points in 56 games in another outstanding season.
