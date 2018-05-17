Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sets up both goals
Wheeler found his linemate Mark Scheifele on one goal and started the play on the second, but his team fell short in a 4-2 loss to Vegas in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Wheeler was a big reason why the Jets' attack was so effective in the regular season, and his passes have continued to fuel the top line. But the danger is that in this game, nobody besides Scheifele was able to turn those passes into a good look at goal. If the Jets can't get someone else to find twine too, Wheeler's assists might dry up as the Knights key on stopping Scheifele moving forward.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Drops three apples on Vegas in Game 1•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to rack up helpers•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Picks up three more assists•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Epic effort in Game 3 win•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Snags assist Sunday•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Posts two helpers in Game 1 victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...