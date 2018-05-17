Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sets up both goals

Wheeler found his linemate Mark Scheifele on one goal and started the play on the second, but his team fell short in a 4-2 loss to Vegas in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Wheeler was a big reason why the Jets' attack was so effective in the regular season, and his passes have continued to fuel the top line. But the danger is that in this game, nobody besides Scheifele was able to turn those passes into a good look at goal. If the Jets can't get someone else to find twine too, Wheeler's assists might dry up as the Knights key on stopping Scheifele moving forward.