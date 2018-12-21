Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sets up three more markers

Wheeler was the point man on all three Nikolaj Ehlers goals, helping his team earn a 5-3 win over San Jose on Thursday.

Wheeler has been an assist machine all season, and he's now over 40 for the campaign. Wheeler has been the main cog that fires the Jets' attack all season, and his boatload of assists more than makes up for his lack of goals. He should be a fixture in your lineup.

