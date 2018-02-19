Jets' Blake Wheeler: Setting up goals at dizzying pace

Wheeler set up three goals -- including a power-play assist -- in Sunday's 7-2 home win over the Panthers.

Wheeler is ranked seventh in the NHL with 67 points (16 goals, 51 assists) through 59 games. His propensity for multi-point games is icing on the cake, and he needs just two more helpers to set a new career high in said category. He'll look to strike fear into the Kings when the Jets welcome them to Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Tuesday.