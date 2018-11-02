Jets' Blake Wheeler: Seven-game, 10-point scoring streak
Wheeler's three assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Panthers in Finland extended his point streak to seven games (10 points).
Wheeler has one goal and nine assists on the streak and 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 13 games this season. Wheeler's production this season is strong, but his goal decline (so far) is a bit troubling. He has put up at least 23 goals in each of the last five seasons, but is only on pace for about a dozen. That should change, but it's worth monitoring.
