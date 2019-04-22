Jets' Blake Wheeler: Skipping Worlds

Wheeler won't attend the 2019 IIHF World Championship, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Wheeler was clearly frustrated by the club's first-round exit based on his post-game comments to TSN, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him bow out of Worlds in order to focus on the offseason. The winger matched his 2017-18 numbers with a second straight 90-plus point campaign and should be capable of reaching that threshold again next year.