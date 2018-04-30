Jets' Blake Wheeler: Snags assist Sunday

Wheeler notched a helper in Sunday's Game 2 defeat to the Predators.

Wheeler may be bogged down in a four-game goal drought, but he has managed to rack up five assists, 10 shots and eight hits over that stretch. With the double-overtime thrilled, the Minnesotan recorded 27 minutes of ice time Sunday -- including 3:26 with the man advantage. If the Jets are going to make it to the Western Conference finals, they will need the winger to start finding the back of the net.