Jets' Blake Wheeler: Snags assist Sunday
Wheeler notched a helper in Sunday's Game 2 defeat to the Predators.
Wheeler may be bogged down in a four-game goal drought, but he has managed to rack up five assists, 10 shots and eight hits over that stretch. With the double-overtime thrilled, the Minnesotan recorded 27 minutes of ice time Sunday -- including 3:26 with the man advantage. If the Jets are going to make it to the Western Conference finals, they will need the winger to start finding the back of the net.
