Jets' Blake Wheeler: Snags power-play helper

Wheeler picked up an assist on the man advantage versus the Predators on Tuesday.

Wheeler is having to find other ways to contribute offensively, as he has six helpers while being stuck in a nine-game goal drought. All but one of his half a dozen assists during his goalless streak have come on the advantage. The winger is firmly cemented on the Jets' top line, so owners should have little doubt that a goal will come (eventually).

