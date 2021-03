Wheeler scored a goal on his only shot in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win against Montreal.

The Winnipeg captain struck in the opening minute of the game, snapping a quick shot past Carey Price from the right faceoff circle. It was Wheeler's first goal since March 2, putting an end to his six-game goal drought. The 34-year-old Wheeler has supplied eight goals and 26 points in 29 games this season.