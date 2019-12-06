Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sparks rally with goal

Wheeler netted a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Wheeler's goal came at 1:38 of the third period, dribbling into the net off Ben Bishop's shoulder. The 33-year-old forward is up to 20 points this season, including eight in his last six games. Wheeler has added 75 shots on goal and 53 hits. His recent success suggests he's shaken off a slow start to the campaign.