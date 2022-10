Wheeler scored a goal and dished an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Wheeler set up Mark Scheifele's game-tying goal in the third period before scoring 32 seconds into overtime for the winner. The 36-year-old Wheeler is on a four-game point streak (two goals, three helpers). He's picked up seven points, 14 shots on net, seven hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating in eight contests overall.