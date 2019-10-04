Jets' Blake Wheeler: Stellar effort wasted in opener

Wheeler scored twice on nine shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

The Rangers grabbed a one-goal lead in the second period on two different occasions, and Wheeler tied the game less than a minute later both times. Wheeler has been more of a distributor than a finisher in recent years with 43 goals and 139 assists over the previous two seasons, but he showed he can still light the lamp and put the puck on net himself in the first game of the 2019-20 campaign.