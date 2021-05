Wheeler produced two assists, two PIM, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Wheeler finished the season well with 14 points in his last 11 games. The 34-year-old forward totaled 46 points (15 goals, 31 helpers), 113 shots on net, 50 PIM, 63 hits and a minus-17 rating in 50 contests overall. While his defensive performance took a step back in 2020-21, Wheeler's offense is in good shape heading into the playoffs.