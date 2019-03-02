Jets' Blake Wheeler: Supplies three-point outburst

Wheeler scored a goal and added a pair of helpers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

The three-point performance extends his point streak to five games. His first assist of the night came on a power-play goal by his frequent partner-in-crime, Mark Scheifele, who also had three points in the contest. Wheeler is at 76 points in 64 games, making the American playmaker a threat for 100 points this season. With the man advantage, he has 27 points -- all but one of which are apples.