Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tacks on two more assists
Wheeler extended his point streak to seven games Tuesday against Buffalo, collecting two helpers in a lopsided victory.
While the point streak is impressive, it's also worth noting Wheeler has recorded a point with the man advantage in four straight games. Wheeler has racked up 22 of his 52 points this season on the power play and has been a fantasy goldmine across all formats. The Jets are surging and Wheeler is leading the way, so make sure to get him in your lineup.
