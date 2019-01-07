Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tallies assist

Wheeler notched a helper against the Stars on Sunday.

While he has just one goal in his last 12 appearances, Wheeler has racked up 13 assists over that stretch, including three recorded with the man advantage. The world-class winger could be in danger of missing the 20-goal mark for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign if he doesn't start tickling the twine soon.

