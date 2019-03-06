Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tallies power-play goal

Wheeler notched a goal with the man advantage versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Wheeler has been absolutely on fire of late, as he racked up six goals and two assists in his last three games. The world-class winger figures to continue producing alongside Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine on a top line that will rival any in the NHL. There is still plenty of games left for Wheeler to top his career-high 91 points from last season.

