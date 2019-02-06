Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tickles twine
Wheeler found the back of the net in Tuesday's loss to San Jose.
Wheeler logged a season-high 8:23 of ice time with the man advantage Tuesday, but failed to convert on any of his power-play opportunities. Still, the elite winger managed to register a goal to extend his point streak to four games. The 32-year-old is on pace to best his 91 points from last season and could challenge for the 100-point mark.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...