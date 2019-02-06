Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tickles twine

Wheeler found the back of the net in Tuesday's loss to San Jose.

Wheeler logged a season-high 8:23 of ice time with the man advantage Tuesday, but failed to convert on any of his power-play opportunities. Still, the elite winger managed to register a goal to extend his point streak to four games. The 32-year-old is on pace to best his 91 points from last season and could challenge for the 100-point mark.