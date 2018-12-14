Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tied for team lead in points
Wheeler dished out two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Edmonton.
Wheeler rounded out his stat line with three shots and a plus-2 rating. While Wheeler's 40 points are tied with Mark Scheifele for the team lead, the prolific passer has potted only five goals to Scheifele's 18.
