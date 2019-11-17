Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two apples, but bushel near empty

Wheeler set up two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

The big man is playing out of position at center because of Bryan Little's injury and it's impacting his ability to put up points. Wheeler has just 12 in 21 games and just four assists in his last seven games. At this point, his streak of six 20-goal seasons could come to an end. Wheeler should rebound, but right now, he's a confusing activation. By name, he's a must, but by production, he's a flat no. Fingers crossed things pick up for him and his owners soon.