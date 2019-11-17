Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two apples, but bushel near empty
Wheeler set up two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.
The big man is playing out of position at center because of Bryan Little's injury and it's impacting his ability to put up points. Wheeler has just 12 in 21 games and just four assists in his last seven games. At this point, his streak of six 20-goal seasons could come to an end. Wheeler should rebound, but right now, he's a confusing activation. By name, he's a must, but by production, he's a flat no. Fingers crossed things pick up for him and his owners soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.