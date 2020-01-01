Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two-goal performance

Wheeler scored twice and added an assist with two shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Colorado.

It was Wheeler's first multi-goal game since opening night, but he's been a consistent point producer all season for the Jets. Wheeler was particularly explosive in December, collecting seven goals and nine assists in 12 games. The 33-year-old continues to play some of his most productive hockey late in his career, putting up 34 points in 40 games this season after back-to-back 91-point campaigns.