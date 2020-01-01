Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two-goal performance
Wheeler scored twice and added an assist with two shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Colorado.
It was Wheeler's first multi-goal game since opening night, but he's been a consistent point producer all season for the Jets. Wheeler was particularly explosive in December, collecting seven goals and nine assists in 12 games. The 33-year-old continues to play some of his most productive hockey late in his career, putting up 34 points in 40 games this season after back-to-back 91-point campaigns.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.