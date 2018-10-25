Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two helpers in home loss

Wheeler notched two assists Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

One of Wheeler's helpers came on the power play and now the Jets' captain has nine points in 10 games. The lack of goals is understandable when you consider Wheeler has 390 career assists versus only 224 goals. He continues to be a pass-first player.

