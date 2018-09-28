Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two helpers in loss
Wheeler registered two assists in Winnipeg's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
The 32-year-old is coming off a career-high 91 points last season. Wheeler saw just over 17 minutes of action in this game, dishing out four hits on top of his two assists. When healthy, the Winnipeg captain is capable of filling the stat sheet.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Secures five-year extension•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends year with goal drought•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Sets up both goals•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Drops three apples on Vegas in Game 1•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to rack up helpers•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Picks up three more assists•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...