Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two helpers in loss

Wheeler registered two assists in Winnipeg's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

The 32-year-old is coming off a career-high 91 points last season. Wheeler saw just over 17 minutes of action in this game, dishing out four hits on top of his two assists. When healthy, the Winnipeg captain is capable of filling the stat sheet.

