Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two helpers in statement win

Wheeler recorded two assists -- one on the power play -- during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The Winnipeg captain had recorded just two assists through his previous six contests, so this was a welcomed bounce-back showing. Wheeler is now up to 56 points through 51 games for the campaign, so with a go-to offensive role and an excellent supporting cast, he projects to take a serious run at the first point-per-game season of his career.