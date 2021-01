Wheeler scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

His first goal of the season was a big one, coming with 1:17 left in the third period to tie the score at 3-3 and set the stage for Nikolaj Ehlers' OT heroics. Wheeler now has three points through three games to begin the season, as he looks to regain the point-a-game pace he didn't quite reach in 2019-20 following back-to-back 91-point campaigns.