Jets' Blake Wheeler: Wheel in sky keeps turning for Jets

Wheeler found twine to supplement a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.

Wheeler didn't get a chance to shine in the skills competition, but he helped fantasy owners when it mattered the most. His 20th goal of the season took place in the third period and effectively treated fans to bonus hockey. Wheeler continues to get better with age, as he's already established a new career high in points (20 goals, 65 assists) with seven games to go in the regular season.