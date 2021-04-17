Wheeler (concussion) has been medically cleared to play, but he won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Edmonton, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Wheeler could have potentially played against the Oilers, but the Jets are off until Thursday following Saturday's contest, so they've elected to give the 34-year-old forward the night off so he can get a few more practices in before returning to action. Expect Wheeler, who's racked up 10 goals and 32 points in 39 games this season, to rejoin the lineup Thursday against Toronto.