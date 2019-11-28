Jets' Blake Wheeler: Wrangles pair of helpers
Wheeler had two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Wheeler had a cross-ice feed to Patrik Laine for the Jets' first goal of the game in the first period. Wheeler then sprung Jack Roslovic as the latter exited the penalty box in the second period for the 4-1 goal. Wednesday marks Wheeler's third multi-point outing in the last five games. The 33-year-old has 16 points, 65 shots on goal, 49 hits and 14 PIM in 25 contests this season.
