Kiselevich won't be in the lineup for his new team when it takes on the visiting Wild on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The 29-year-old was shipped to Winnipeg from Florida in exchange for a seventh-round pick Monday. The Russian has been decent this season, racking up just eight points in 32 games. Sami Niku will continue to slot into the lineup in the meantime.