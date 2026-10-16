Lambert picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Lambert was a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Wild, but he got back in the lineup for Vladislav Namestnikov (undisclosed) in this contest. The helper was Lambert's first point in six appearances this season. The 22-year-old forward has added just three shots on net, four hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating while seeing time in the bottom six. Unless he permanently moves up in the lineup, Lambert won't be producing enough to get onto most fantasy rosters.