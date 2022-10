Lambert signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Lambert was taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 draft. Although he didn't make the Jets' opening game roster, he's got the potential to be a major part of Winnipeg's future. It wouldn't be surprising if he eventually establishes himself as a top-six forward in the NHL, but for now he's expected to work on his game with AHL Manitoba.